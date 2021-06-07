DerivaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $72.81 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $72.81 million and approximately $84,486.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00008146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

