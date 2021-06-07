Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $36.93 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00010288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and approximately $476,461.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.93 or 0.07725778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01781846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00483770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00172928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00744423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00495308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00408205 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,636,140 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

