Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $330,284.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00015458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00580323 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.