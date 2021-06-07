DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $896,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.98. The company had a trading volume of 466,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

