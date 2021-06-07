dHedge DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003876 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,927 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

