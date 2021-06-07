Diamond Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00007190 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $19,102.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002644 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00122291 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,603,220 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.