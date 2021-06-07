Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.25

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 22090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

