DIGG Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $21,894.73 or 0.61541576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $42,062.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00284096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00251685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.16 or 0.01161302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.91 or 0.99532789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 513 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

