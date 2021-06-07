Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 964,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,351,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

About Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc offer a variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. Digital Brands Group Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

