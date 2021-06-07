Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $15,550,000.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00.

Shares of DLR traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.50. 1,542,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

