DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $47.87 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $42,377.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $525.72 or 0.01469341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00117871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 91,064 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.