Dimecoin Price Down 43.6% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $446.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00029005 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003187 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00185626 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 133.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.