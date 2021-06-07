DMScript Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $440,202.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. DMScript has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $440,202.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

