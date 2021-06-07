DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3,382.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,071,934 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

