Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,867 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 4.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.35. 45,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,683. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

