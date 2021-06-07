Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $469,386.75 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.69. 131,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,656. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.44 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.