DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $337,354.55 and $12,386.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00492140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.