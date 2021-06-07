Dora Factory Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $15.92 million and $4.98 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $10.20 or 0.00028254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.11 or 0.01058699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.75 or 0.10319949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

