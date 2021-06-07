Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,169,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

