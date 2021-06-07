Douglas M. Shipley Sells 4,563 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $75,837.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,788,693.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Douglas M. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00.

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.33. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

