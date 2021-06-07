DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $240.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.29 million and the highest is $252.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

