Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $39.00. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -353.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

