Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.46

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 394469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

