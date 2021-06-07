Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.21

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

