EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $989,857.33 and $51,302.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

