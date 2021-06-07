Edgeless Price Hits $0.0052 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $634,222.86 and $676.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00075421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.01041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.44 or 0.10072170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052817 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

