Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $55.90 million and approximately $921,848.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

