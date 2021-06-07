Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.35

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $25.75. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,148,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,948,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

