Effect.AI (EFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $86,718.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $8.41 million and $86,718.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00273447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

