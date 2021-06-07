Einsteinium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,150.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $59.04 million and $17,150.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00488037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,739,740 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

