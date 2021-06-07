Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $21.48 million and $1.22 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00278149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00254074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.83 or 0.01149910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,232.29 or 1.00206517 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.