Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $795,009.05

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $795,009.05 and approximately $33,569.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00073353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.01006326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.23 or 0.09809010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

