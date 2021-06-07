Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Bollard Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $51,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,151,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE LLY traded up $18.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.39. 391,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

