Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.33

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.33 and last traded at $221.60, with a volume of 355271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.02.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

