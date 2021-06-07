Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $113.56 million and $411,613.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00010360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00077765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.41 or 0.01049549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.31 or 0.10306711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

