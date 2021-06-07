Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.32 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00010681 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $105.32 million and approximately $270,556.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

