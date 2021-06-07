Ellaism Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $97,321.32 and $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,658,418 coins and its circulating supply is 45,607,087 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

