EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.29

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.
The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
