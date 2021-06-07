EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.29

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

