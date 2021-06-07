Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $90,416.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,521,698 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.