Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.64

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 29587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

