Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

ESP stock remained flat at $GBX 88 ($1.15) during trading on Monday. 1,055,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,515. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.82 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 93,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

