Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 33,246 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EDR traded down 1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching 27.90. 838,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,502. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

