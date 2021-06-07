Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 26,817 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EDR traded down 1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching 27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 838,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,502. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

