Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Sells 2,033,045.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EDR traded down 1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 838,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,502. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

