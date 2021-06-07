Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.23. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 22,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

