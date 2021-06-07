Energy Web Token Price Tops $9.48 on Major Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $284.90 million and $836,644.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00026528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.92 or 0.01181041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.77 or 1.00092909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

