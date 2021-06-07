EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $71,254.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00231420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.01127063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.18 or 1.00112424 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

