EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $386,400.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EPAM traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $487.67. 367,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.70 and a 52-week high of $490.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.81.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.