EQ Health Acquisition (NYSE:EQHA) Trading Down 0.4%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 5,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

