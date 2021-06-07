Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Equifax worth $128,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $233.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.73. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

